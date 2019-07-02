Aloe Blacc, David Leitch head to 'Songland' in search for song for upcoming film

If you are excited for the new "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" film, then make sure to watch an all-new episode of “Songland" Tuesday night.
Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc joins David Leitch, the director of the new film, to search for original material to be featured in the upcoming film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Who will be chosen to be featured in the film?
Could it be TVTE?
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, the artist almost made Aloe Blacc throw his hat because of her lyrics.
The chosen song will be featured in the film, which will be in theaters nationwide Aug. 2.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}