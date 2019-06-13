Ariana Grande's Pittsburgh show brings singer to tears

Ariana Grande performed at PPG Paints Arena Wednesday night in the hometown of the late rapper, Mac Miller.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the audience when the singer started to perform her song “Thank U, Next” where she pays tribute to her late ex-boyfriend.
Grande began singing the opening verses before holding back tears, singing, “Wish I could say thank you to Malcom/‘Cause he was an angel.”
Her fans continued to sing the rest of the song, helping her get through this emotional moment.
Grande paid tribute to the late rapper at her Pittsburgh show by playing his songs while fans entered PPG Paints Arena.
