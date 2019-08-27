‘Bluff City Law' EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee fight to ‘change the world' in NBC drama

Great ready for Monday nights on Channel 11 because NBC has a new drama hitting the screen called “Bluff City Law.”
Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee star in the new series and play a distanced father and daughter, attorneys Elijah and Sydney.
“See and Be Seen” has Pittsburgh’s first look into “Bluff City Law.”
After barely speaking for years, Sydney returns to Memphis, where she is asked to rejoin her father's firm following her mother's death.
Despite her resentment and distrust toward her father, she agrees because she knows working alongside her father is her best chance at changing the world ... if they can ever get along.
In addition to Smits and McGee, the cast includes Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.
Don’t miss the premiere of “Bluff City Law” Monday, Sept. 23, on Channel 11 following an all new season of “The Voice.”
