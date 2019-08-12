  • BOMBS AWAY: Sandcastle announces new waterslide for 2020

    Summer 2020 can't come soon enough for Sandcastle lovers because the park is getting a new addition!

    The Park announced their newest slide, Bombs Away, on Monday.

    The monster of a slide will tower over six stories high and feature a launch capsule, where riders will free fall at 26 feet per second, according to our partners at the Trib.

    Bombs Away will be located near the Park's Lightning Express speed slide and debut in summer 2020.

