0 Can You Make Lego Music? What's Inside 'Science of The Brick' at Carnegie Science Center

It's somewhat of an unusual thing to see children reading sculpture descriptions in a museum -- unless it's an exhibit made out of Legos!

It's quite fascinating to read that there are exactly 80,020 plastic bricks in that 20-foot-long T-Rex skeleton.

Ann Metzger, co-director of the Carnegie Science Center gave "See & Be Seen" a tour of the world's largest display of Legos art named "The Art of The Brick" now open at the new PPG Science Pavilion until Jan. 7.

Pictures don't do it justice. It's an awesome experience to walk under Nathan Sawaya's towering sculptures made from over 1 million Lego pieces.

The exhibit was busy Thursday afternoon with people of all ages, wide-eyed with wonder from the moment they entered. Children frequently pointed at pieces they recognized like "Starry Night" by Vincent van Gogh.

The urge to get our hands on some Legos was strong by the end of the exhibit, but thankfully, the second floor -- "The Science of the Brick" -- is dedicated just for play.

Almost all of the 17 activity tables were busy with builders. Children were building a maze out of Lego bricks, designing race cars and even making music at the "Make Your Own Melody" table.

"Depending on what Lego you put on this track, you can play different tunes," Metzger explained. "If you had enough patience, you could play 'Mary Had a Little Lamb' or anything."

From "don't touch" to "please touch," the creative possibilities at "The Art of the Brick" seem to be endless.

Tickets are available on the Carnegie Science Center website.

