Derek Hough Shares Scoop on 'World of Dance,' Live Tour Coming to Pittsburgh

Just days after he announced it on the "Today" show, Derek Hough was eager to talk with See & Be Seen about his first live solo tour that will stop in Pittsburgh.
Derek told us he loves connecting with the audience, which would explain his magnetic stage presence when dancing live.
“There’s nothing quite like that,” he said emphatically.
It sounds like everyone attending the Benedum Center that night is in for a real treat.
Derek promised to try a Primanti’s sandwich when the tour arrives here April 17, 2019. Tickets are on sale now starting at $59.50.
The Emmy Award-winning choreographer told us he’s been inspired by the amazing dancers on “World of Dance” while putting his show together.
Derek agreed with us that the junior teams have been heating up the stage this year especially.
“I’m seeing so many kids who look like they were born yesterday, and they are incredible!”
There’s one coming up tonight: the 15-year-old tap dancer Lucas Marinetto.
In a video sent to See & Be Seen, Lucas is tearing it up to the pop song “Levels” by Nick Jonas and all the judges -- Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez and Derek -- are loving it. Derek and J-Lo look so impressed, they’re scrunching up their faces as if to say, “wicked good!”
A teen who combines pop, hip-hop and tap dancing? It will be exciting to see how far he and the other unique junior teams will go!
“WOD” airs at 10 p.m. Tuesdays on WPXI.
