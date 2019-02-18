0 Finale first look: ‘AGT: The Champions' champions reflect back, ‘Manifest' callings grow

The time has come. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will crown the champion among champions, and “Manifest” is set for its season 1 departure.

Both finales air Monday night, and we have an exclusive look at both.

“AGT” kicks off the night with a two-hour show that will feature special acts and fan-favorites back on stage for even more iconic performances, including a touching musical performance from Pittsburgh’s own Jackie Evancho!

Then, the winner and ultimate champion will be crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

The talent in the finale is the best of the best, and before they find out who the ultimate champion is, See and Be Seen obtained an exclusive clip from NBC.

Check out the finalists' look back at their very first auditions that paved the path for their success and don’t miss this jaw-dropping finale at 8 p.m.-- but the night doesn’t end there.

Following “AGT” is the finale to NBC’s biggest mystery-thriller of the season, “Manifest.”

Expect even more twists and turns, with tensions reaching boiling points, and make a devastating discovery.

In this exclusive clip obtained from the “Manifest” finale, Michaela confronts the newly free Griffin on his way out of the police stations.

Griffin being back out on the streets showed exactly what could happen with the callings being in the wrong hands, and this clip shows things are about to escalate even further.

Can the passengers stop Griffin? Is anyone safe? Watch the epic “Manifest” finale tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

