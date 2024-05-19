Driver in critical condition after crash into utility pole on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh Police say a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole on the 900 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) outside the BP gas station around 2:30 a.m.

Medics took the driver to the hospital in critical condition. Medics also transported a passenger for the evaluation of minor injuries.

Part of Saw Mill Run Boulevard closed while detectives investigated and crews repaired the utility pole.

