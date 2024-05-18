Multiple arrests made after police chase in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple people were arrested after a police chase in Washington County on Saturday.

The chase went through multiple communities. Police say officers from Peters Township and North Strabane were involved.

Authorities say the people inside of the car ran away after crashing into another vehicle.

Several people were arrested the exact number has not been released at this time.

There is no concern to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

