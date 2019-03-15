First look at NBC's newest drama, 'The Village'

Get ready, because NBC’s newest family drama series, “The Village” is making its way to Tuesday night -- and See and Be Seen has your first look!
The show is about a group of people who live in a Brooklyn apartment building called The Village and share a unique bond.
Those who live there have their own lives and problems but being under one roof has led them to build a bonded family of friends and neighbors.
The show also features a crochet heart which not only has become a staple for the new series, but seems to tie the entire plot together that “love is a thread that connects us all.”
“The Village” premieres Tuesday, April 2, at 10 p.m. on Channel 11, before moving to 9 p.m. on April 9, following the “This Is Us” season finale.
