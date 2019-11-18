First look inside all-new 'Bluff City Law'

"Bluff City Law" is not holding back when it comes the cases they cover.
Expect some big controversies and cases for our favorite lawyers on Monday night. First, Elijah and Sydney help a teacher who is fired from her Catholic school after undergoing IVF treatment.
Then, Anthony gets involved with Briana's nephew when he is prohibited from competing on the high school wrestling team, and we have an exclusive look at BOTH cases.
Can Anthony help protect the identity of Briana's nephew? #BluffCityLaw pic.twitter.com/EOB8Blhmpq— Bluff City Law (@NBCBluffCityLaw) November 18, 2019
Check out our exclusive sneak peeks sent to us from NBC and be sure to watch this all-new "Bluff City Law" Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
