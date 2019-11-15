  • Family, friends open up about Officer Shaw after convicted killer sentenced to death

    Updated:

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Close friends of Officer Brian Shaw opened up about his death more than two years after he was gunned down during a traffic stop.

    "He had the heart of a warrior to go out there and protect us everyday," said Ryan Bargarstock, one of Shaw's friends.

    Family and friends of Shaw said Thursday was cathartic, as his convicted killer – Rahmael Holt – was sentenced to death for murdering Shaw.

    Now, they told Channel 11's Amy Hudak they can finally move forward knowing justice was served.

    Watch the video above for the full emotional interview.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories