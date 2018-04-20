  • Hundreds visit Food Truck Festival for Pittsburgh Earth Day

    Hundreds of people gathered on Smithfield Street in downtown for the Food Truck Festival, as part of Pittsburgh’s Earth Day activities happening now through Saturday.

    The wide selection of food trucks included Evil Swine BBQ, Oh My Grill, Sugar and Spice Ice Cream Truck, The Burgh Bites Cart, Bull Dawgs, PGH Pierogi Truck, Wok of Life, and Randita’s.

    The festival continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Sixth Avenue and Strawberry Way.

    A few people returned to their top food trucks to grab a bite of their favorite foods.

    Clare Stem stopped by the Pittsburgh Pierogi and ordered a No. 5, with pierogies and haluski, calling it “phenomenal.”

    Paul DeLiso returned to the Wok of Life food truck to enjoy a “hot” spicy chicken lo mein dish.

    Todd Wilkinson was happy he took a chance on something new at Evil Swine BBQ. The pork sandwich with a side of mac and cheese was “delicious.”

    See Pittsburgh Earth Day for a full list of events.

