John Legend, Chrissy Teigen hosting "A Legendary Christmas" on Channel 11Updated:If all you want for Christmas is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen—then we have you covered early this holiday season!On Wednesday, EGOT winner John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are giving fans a treat with NBC’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” and it’s hitting all the right notes.Legend will be performing songs from his latest Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” which was released Oct. 26. He and Chrissy will be joined by close friends and family, as well as a plethora of other high-profile guests— including Kim Kardashian West, Stevie Wonder, Awkwafina and “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Legend will serve as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of “The Voice.”“What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we’re thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone.”The hourlong special is a can’t miss to kick off the holidays and will air Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
