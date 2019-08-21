Latrobe holds banana split celebration

Did you know the banana split was created right in our backyard?
That's right, the banana split was invented at Tassel Pharmacy in downtown Latrobe at the pharmacy's soda fountain in 1904.
To celebrate this iconic dessert, Latrobe is hosting The Great American Banana Split Celebration Aug. 23-25, just in time for National Banana Split Day Aug. 25.
The celebration will include games, crafts, food and more.
