NBC reveals fall 2019 schedule with familiar lineup

Monday created some buzz as NBC officially released their fall 2019 lineup and due to a successful year, the primetime schedule features more returning favorites than additions.
Viewers can expect the return of everything from NBC’s No. 1 drama series “This Is Us” and Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise, to returns of last fall's additions “New Amsterdam” and “Manifest.”
However, some shows like “Manifest” and “The Good Place” are doing some midseason flips.
Here is what you need to know about the new and returning shows:
Monday night holds one of NBC’s new fall additions
New Jimmy Smits’ invigorating legal drama, “Bluff City Law,” slides into Monday night following “The Voice.”
This bumps previous post - "The Voice" occupant “Manifest” to a midseason premiere.
Tuesday and Wednesday night lineups remain unchanged
Tuesday: “The Voice,” “This Is Us” and “New Amsterdam.”
Wednesday: “Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D."
Thursday shakes up with new additions and a midseason swap
Comedy Thursdays kick off with “Superstore” at 8 p.m.
The wickedly funny “The Good Place” moves to primetime’s 9 p.m. spot and is sandwiched between new comedies “Perfect Harmony” and “Sunnyside.”
Midseason shows
Returning: “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Ellen’s Game of Games,” “Little Big Shots” (with new host Melissa McCarthy), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Will & Grace,” “The Wall,” and “World of Dance”
New: “Indebted,” “The Kenan Show,” “Council of Dads,” “Lincoln,” “Small Fortune,” “That’s My Jam,” “Who do You Think You Are?” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”
