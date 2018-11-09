The Neighborhood Ford Store was outside Heinz Field before the Steelers game on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Neighborhood Ford Store gives away truck, donates to veterans
Fans could sign up to win the Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers and donate to local veterans and need at the St. Barnabas Charities table for Presents for Veterans.
To register to win the Ford truck, click here.
To learn more about St. Barnabas Charities, visit https://stbarnabashealthsystem.com/charities/
