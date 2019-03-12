‘New Amsterdam' exclusive: Will epic storm make or break doctors of New Amsterdam?

Winter may be coming to an end, but in Tuesday’s newest episode of “New Amsterdam,” a dangerous winter is about to consume the city.
When this history-making blizzard strikes New York, Dr. Max Goodwin and his staff must work together to keep their patients safe with the little resources they have, and some doctors are taking matters into their own hands.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, Dr. Vijay Kapoor is disregarding his own safety for a patient and her family.
Will Kapoor's compassion be enough to not only get him through the arctic blast, but get the patient what she needs?
