New 'This Is Us' centers around the beloved Beth Pearson, life before Randall

Move over Randall! Tuesday's "This Is Us" is giving the Big Three a break and focusing on the life of Beth Pearson -- before Randall.
The episode, titled “Our little island girl,” is giving us a glimpse of Beth’s side of the family as she and her sister, Zoe, take a trip home to care for their mother, Carol, played by the iconic Phylicia Rashad.
Grab some tissues because this one could be a whirlwind of emotion as we find out more about Beth's former ballet life, her father and the loss of her father. More importantly, Beth's unexpected realization about her life that you won't want to miss.
But first, it wouldn’t be “This Is Us” Tuesday without a sneak peek at the episode.
In this exclusive clip given to us from NBC Beth and Zoe are on their way to take care of their mother, and we find out that their mother is a strict one on them, which is why Beth has yet to tell her about getting laid off.
Watch this all-new "This Is Us" at 9 p.m. to learn more about Beth and Zoe's side of the family. Then, stick around for a new "New Amsterdam."
