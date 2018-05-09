Pittsburgh CLO Announces 2018 Gene Kelly Nominees for High School Musical Theater Excellence

Over the past three months, a panel of 34 judges reviewed the performances by 29 Allegheny County high schools for the Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.
Judges included performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals and performers.
The 28th annual awards show will take place on Saturday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Nominees for the 2018 Gene Kelly Awards are:
Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 1
Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"
Sewickley Academy, "The Sound of Music"
St. Joseph, "Children of Eden"
Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 2
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, The Musical"
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Miserables"
Plum, "Annie"
Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 3
Baldwin, "Honeymoon in Vegas"
West Allegheny, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Costume Design for Budget Level 1
Deer Lakes, "Disney's The Little Mermaid"
Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"
St. Joseph, "Children of Eden"
Best Costume Design for Budget Level 2
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Best Costume Design for Budget Level 3
Avonworth, "1776"
West Allegheny, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best All-Student Orchestra
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Pine-Richland, "Oklahoma!"
Pittsburgh Allderdice
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Plum, "Annie"
Sewickley Academy
Best Ensemble
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Pine-Richland, "Oklahoma!"
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Plum, "Annie"
Woodland Hills, The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Crew/Technical Execution
Chartiers Valley,, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Plum, "Annie"
West Allegheny, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Execution of Choreography
Central/Oakland Catholic, "A Chorus Line"
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Pine-Richland, "Oklahoma!"
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Execution of Direction
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Plum, "Annie"
West Allegheny , "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Execution of Music Direction
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Plum, "Annie"
West Allegheny , "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Musical for Budget Level 1
Pittsburgh Allderdice, "The Addams Family"
Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beat"
Sewickley Academy, "The Sound of Music"
Budget Level 2
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Budget Level 3
Pine-Richland, "Oklahoma!'
West Allegheny, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Supporting Actor
Joseph Fish, Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Cookie McGee"
Peter J. Kelly, Westinghouse Arts Academy, "Crazy for You," "Bella Zanger"
AJ Prestogeorge, Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone," “Aldolpho”
Preston Proctor, Riverview, Monty Python’s Spamalot, “Sir Dennis Galahad”
Matthew Thornton, Chartiers Valley, "Legally Blonde, the Musical", Callahan”
Kevin Tinsley, Woodland Hills, The Drowsy Chaperone, “Robert Martin”
Best Supporting Actress,
Katie Carlson, Avonworth, "1776," Edward Rutledge”
Jane Fusco, North Hills, "Dames at Sea," “Joan”
Angelina Guadalupe, Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical," Enid”
Liza Loebig, Plum, "Annie," "Miss Hannigan"
Elena Orban, Hampton, "Nice Work if You Can Get It," "Eileen Evergreen"
Jenna Yezovich, Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone,""The Drowsy Chaperone
Best Actor
Tyler Anderson, Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Jimmy Winter"
Michael Brawdy, Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Man in Chair"
Nasir Butler, Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables," “Jean Valjean”
Tyler Hepler, Pine-Richland, "Oklahoma!" "Will Parker"
Matthew Hommel, Westinghouse Arts Academy, "Crazy For You," Bobby Child"
Robbie Miller, Academy Baldwin, "Honeymoon in Vegas," "Jack Singer"
Best Actress
Chelsea Calfo, Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables, "Cosette"
Sydney Campbell, West Allegheny, "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Janet Van de Graaff"
Theresa Hall, Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde The Musical," "Elle Woods"
Johanna Loughran, Central/Oakland Catholic, "A Chorus Line," "Cassie"
Zoey Myers, Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables," "Cosette"
Jenna Wood, Chartiers Valley, "Legally Blonde," "Elle Woods"
