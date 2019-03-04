Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show takes over Convention Center through March 10

PITTSBURGH - With more than 10 acres of showroom, the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is as large as it's ever been.
The show started March 1 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and runs through March 10.
Displays range from crafty decor and creative design to top-of-the-line appliances and technology.
Click here to see a photo gallery from the event and be sure to stop be to check it out yourself.
