  • Sneak peek: Chelsea Peretti takes final bow as ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season regular

    Updated:

    All good things come to end and for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” that means Chelsea Peretti as a season regular.

    Thursday’s episode will center around the "grande finale" of Peretti’s character, Gina Linetti, as tweeted by co-star Melissa Fumero.

    Fans can expect a proper send-off for Gina, with brunch and an case gone classy.

    In this exclusive clip from NBC, we see Gina and Jake exchange plans to go undercover at a high-end club, but they need to ditch their Nine-Nine attire first.

    Peretti made the announcement that she'd no longer be a season regular in October 2018 in a series of tweets. The main tweet said, “B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I wont be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that does’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji.”

    See Gina and Jake turn “uber wealthy” and witness Gina’s big goodbye Thursday at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories