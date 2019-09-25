SPONSORED: Official Ford truck of Pittsburgh Penguins to debut at Pens' opener

Hockey nights are almost back in the 'Burgh and as the Pittsburgh Penguins gear up for a new season, so is Neighborhood Ford Store!
"See and Be Seen" got the details about the official truck of the Pittsburgh Penguins that is making a grand debut at the Penguins' opening regular season home game.
"It will truly be a great night for hockey and Neighborhood Ford Store when the best-selling truck on the planet debuts on the ice for fans at the Pittsburgh Penguins 2019 opening game," said Chairman of Neighborhood Ford Store Joseph Thurby.
To top things off, fans have a chance to enter to ride out onto the ice when the black and gold Ford's F-150 truck debuts during the game!
Get those "Let's Go Pens" cheers ready and look out for Neighborhood Ford Store on Oct. 3 when the Pens take on the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.
🐧🏒How would YOU like to be the 1st @penguins fan to ride out on the ice when Official Truck of Pittsburgh Penguins debuts at Oct. 3's opener at @PPGPaintsArena? 2 game tickets included!! Contest entry here: https://t.co/QvA9pWn0SL Rules & regs link on entry page. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/UVCfMf5d3R— Neighborhood Ford (@OurFordStore) September 24, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}