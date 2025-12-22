Woman taken to hospital after devastating house fire in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a devastating house fire in New Castle on Sunday.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 300 block of East Fairmont Avenue around 3:09 p.m.

Photos show smoke billowing from a house with severe damage.

Firefighters tell Channel 11 that a woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

