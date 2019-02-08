‘The Blacklist' exclusive: Will Red expose Liz's plan before she can expose him?

Friday’s new episode of “The Blacklist” will have you on the edge of your seat as the race to uncover Raymond "Red" Reddington’s identity comes down to the wire.
In this exclusive clip sent to See and Be Seen, Red is about to be sent to a federal medical institution following his request for a psychiatric evaluation and Elizabeth "Liz" Keen and half-sister Jennifer Reddington decide this is the perfect time to search for a Blacklister they believe may be the key to take down Red.
Coincidentally, Red is using his time away to find someone he needs to see, too.
The big question then becomes: Could all three be searching for the same person? And if so, who will get to him first?
Find out at 9 p.m. on Channel 11 in a thrilling new “The Blacklist” followed by a new "Dateline."
