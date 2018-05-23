0 'The Voice:' Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli Wins Season 14

America voted Brynn Cartelli of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, to be the winner of "The Voice" season 14 on Tuesday.

At 15 years old, she is the youngest winner in the show's history.

This earns first-time coach Kelly Clarkson some serious street cred, despite saying that she was more of a cheerleader than a coach, since Cartelli is so talented.

Clarkson will be back as a coach for season 15 in the fall, so it looks like Blake Shelton, who touts six wins, may finally have some competition.

His artists Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade took fourth and third place respectively. The runner-up is Britton Buchanan, coached by Alicia Keys.

Adam Levine, on the other hand, didn't have any artists in the final four.

Cartelli's powerful voice and magnetism on stage during performances such as "Skyfall," by Adele, made it easy to forget her age.

But, according to her bio on NBC.com, she's still balancing a busy school schedule and likes to play lacrosse.

Now winner of "The Voice," Cartelli receives $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Clarkson has also thrown around the idea of taking the winning artist on tour with her.

Time will tell what's next for the young champion.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.