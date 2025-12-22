Man accused of breaking into nursing home, assaulting nurse in Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A man accused of breaking into a nursing home and assaulting a nurse is facing charges.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said police were called to the Harmon House on South Church Street on Sunday for reports of a man throwing a rock through an ambulance bay door.

Mount Pleasant Police arrived and met with a nurse who described the suspect and said he assaulted her while making his way into the facility, police say. Witnesses later told police he pushed her.

Officers searched the building but came up empty.

They moved on to surveillance video, which showed a man who matched the description running toward Frick Hospital.

Police said that detail guided them to Daniel Sebulsky, 41. They added that he told them he broke into the facility because he needed help and was being chased by three men.

He is being charged with criminal trespassing, simple assault, institutional vandalism, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Sebulsky is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on a $100,000 bail.

