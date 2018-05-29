Wahlberg Brothers to Visit Wahlburgers in The Block Northway Mall

Paul Wahlberg, owner of Wahlburgers, will be stopping by the North Hills location with his two famous brothers, Mark and Donnie, on Friday.
A tweet from the Wahlburgers Pittsburgh Twitter account announced that fans can win tickets to the VIP event, starting at 2 p.m., by visiting the Ross Township location in The Block Northway shopping mall now through Wednesday.
Additionally, one existing Wahlclub member in Pittsburgh will receive two tickets.
The chain restaurant is the subject of reality TV series "Wahlburgers" on A&E. A new season starts June 13.
Unlike his brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, who are used to the spotlight, the series centers around chef Paul Wahlberg, who is facing challenges that come with running an expanding burger joint.
According to the show's website, Mark and Donnie have always looked to Paul as a role model. Paul is the fifth of the nine Wahlberg children.
