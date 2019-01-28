Wahlburgers set to open second Pittsburgh location in Robinson Mall

Paul Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg are bringing Pittsburgh a treat with a second location of their popular burger joint, Wahlburgers.
The Mall at Robinson confirmed Friday that the newest location will open in summer of 2019.
“We are so grateful to the people of Pittsburgh for the incredible success of our North Hills location,” says Donnie Wahlberg. “We are thrilled to launch our second location and continue to embed ourselves in the community. Pittsburgh has always been one of my favorite cities.”
The Mall at Robinson Wahlburgers will include a full bar, outdoor patio and full service restaurant.
The first location at The Block Northway opened in late 2017.
The brothers paid a visit there back in June.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}