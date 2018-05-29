'World of Dance' Is Back For Epic Second Season

The biggest dance competition in the world is back for a second season on WPXI.
"World of Dance" premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
The show is a platform for elite dancers to show off their talents in epic dance battles. Solo dancers, duos and crews compete against each other in an unlimited range of dancing styles.
A team of dance superstars, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, lead the judging panel.
As much as it is about dancing, the show is also about the people who perform and their stories. The show gives the dancers the opportunity to change their lives with a grand prize of $1 million.
Last year, the French hip-hop duo Les Twins was crowned champion.
