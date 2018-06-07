  • Carrie Underwood continues winning streak at CMT Music Awards

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Carrie Underwood captured the trophy for Female Video of the Year. The award is her 18th win at the CMT Music Awards, the most of any artist in the show’s history.

    Underwood won for The Champion, her collaboration with Ludacris, which opened the television broadcast of Super Bowl LII.

    “Thank you so much,” Underwood said. “First and foremost, thank you God from all of us who are lucky enough to sit over here and do what we get to do. Thank you to the fans. Thank you, Ludacris, for wanting to inspire. It took a whole team of people to put all of this together.”

    Earlier in the evening, Underwood — complete with glitter tears — wailed through her new single, Cry Pretty. The song is the first from her album that is expected later this year.

     

