0 Jamie Foxx' BET Awards hosting stint was a wild, unscripted ride

Jamie Foxx' BET Awards hosting stint was full of surprises.

The actor/singer's roller coaster of an appearance at Sunday night's ceremony had its highs, like when he reminded the crowd of his golden singing voice during a tribute to Anita Baker.

But more often than not, Foxx' moments of surprise were were embarrassing for everyone involved, especially when he pulled audience members onstage to participate in bits they were probably not expecting to happen.

One victim of Foxx' guerilla hosting strategy was Donald Glover, who seemed as surprised as everyone else when Foxx called the "This is America" singer to the stage.

“That song should not be joked about,” Foxx said, going off-script to recite the lyrics and breaking into a few of the dance moves from "This is America's" provocative video.

Calling Glover a "true artist," Foxx implored Glover to join him on stage, saying, "I wanna acknowledge you."

More: All the winners at Sunday night's BET Awards 2018

Watch: Meek Mill, Miguel debut powerful song 'Stay Woke' about race, incarceration at BET Awards

Things got cringeworthy once Glover, seemingly unaware that Foxx would be calling for his participation, took the stage, performing a few lines from "This is America" before admitting, "I really was not expecting to get up here."

Foxx also had some words about Glover's BET Awards attire, which he described onstage as "pajamas."

"(You) just rolled out of bed," Foxx cracked, adding to the uncomfortable scene. "That’s how you know you’re rich, get out of bed with your pajamas on and come to the BET Awards.”

Before that, Foxx opened the show with a monologue almost entirely inspired by "Black Panther."

"We don't need a president right now, because we got our king," he said. "Ryan Coogler gave us our king."

Foxx closed his monologue by calling out Michael B. Jordan in the audience and bringing him on stage to read one "Black Panther" line which Foxx called "so significant for today, right now."

Jordan played along with his surprise onstage appearance, approaching the mic and reciting his character Erik Killmonger's final line of the movie. "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, because they knew death was better than bondage," Jordan said.

Beyond the few other bits that fell flat, including one appearance in his bathrobe, Foxx won over the crowd with his tribute to Anita Baker, who was honored with the show's lifetime achievement award. After kicking off the tribute by showing off his falsetto, he handed over the reins to Ledisi, Marsha Ambrosius and Yolanda Adams to finish the medley of Baker's classic songs.

“I need some ladies to do this with me," Foxx said, bringing the women onstage.

Foxx' performance gained largely positive reviews on social media, reminding viewers that, yes, he can really sing.

So how'd he do?

Overall, Foxx's performance gained mixed reviews, with many viewers voicing embarrassment on social media throughout the show.

"Jamie Foxx is an amazing entertainer. Comedian, sAnger (not just a singer), actor, musician. He can do it all," #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign wrote. "So his hosting tonight is...disappointing. Because I know he’s better than this."

If you love television and love talking about it even more, USA TODAY Life’s Yes, I'm Still Watching is here for you. Join our Facebook group to discuss all things TV with our critic Kelly Lawler. https://www.facebook.com/groups/yesimstillwatching/