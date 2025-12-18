Fire damages Franklin Park restaurant

No one was hurt in a restaurant fire in Allegheny County on Wednesday night.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that firefighters were called to the Franklin Inn Mexican Restaurant on Rochester Road in Franklin Park before 8 p.m.

When our crew got on scene, they saw light smoke coming from the roof.

Fire officials on scene tell us the fire started in the kitchen. It was not immediately clear how much damage the business sustained.

