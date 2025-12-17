Pittsburgh police, medics respond after confrontation escalates between man and federal agents

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and medics were called to Mount Washington on Wednesday after a physical confrontation escalated between federal agents and a man they were taking into custody.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 they’re shaken up after seeing and hearing what unfolded.

“This is, like, my backyard,” one neighbor said. “I have friends that live out here, so I immediately drove around to see if anyone had any information.”

Coming up at 4 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Lauren Talotta shares cellphone video showing agents leading a man away.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group