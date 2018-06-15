  • Jimmy Fallon and Christina Aguilera shock subway riders by singing in disguise

    Surprise, subway riders! Like he did with Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon took Christina Aguilera incognito into the subway and treated an unsuspecting crowd to a musical snack for Thursday's "Tonight Show"

    In disguise, the pair performed Aretha Franklin's "Think" as passersby filmed with their phones, undoubtedly thinking they'd stumbled upon incredible talents yet to be discovered. Well, not quite. 

    After playing their first song, Fallon shocked the audience by revealing their true identities. 

    The "Accelerate" singer then belted out "Fighter," taking us all the way back to 2002 when we obsessed over "Stripped". Does anyone else think we should bring back chunky highlights, just for a minute? Sigh...

    Enjoy the nostalgia and the surprise performances in the clip below. 

