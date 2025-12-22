Vehicle crashes into Allegheny County fire station, another crashes just outside

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County fire station was involved in a vehicle crash on Sunday.

In a release, the Harrison Hills VFC says emergency crews were called to the intersection of Freeport Road and Altermoor Drive in Harrison Township at 3:32 p.m.

Multiple calls had come in about a vehicle that had crashed into Harrison Hills Fire Station 169 and possibly caught fire.

Harrison Hills says an off-duty Freeport Fire-EMS firefighter got inside the station and extinguished the vehicle that was on fire.

First responders also rescued someone from a second vehicle that had hit a telephone pole outside the station. Medics took one person to the hospital from the scene.

Northbound Freeport Road was closed while crews worked in the area.

Harrison Hills says no information about injuries or structural damage will be given at this time.

Harrison Township police are investigating the crash.

