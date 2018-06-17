The most outrageous red-carpet looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Based on the looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet Saturday, it seems the dress code for the show (airing Monday, 9 p.m. ET/PT) was "cutouts and flashes of skin optional."
Many stars rocked leggy and exposed outfits for the affair at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Here are a few of the eye-popping looks.
Halsey
Why choose leg bomb or a cutout dress when you can have both?
Tessa Thompson
In answer to that question, because sometimes there's plenty of other look without showing leg.
Olivia Munn
Munn let her Galvan bodysuit hang low and go long, over her feet.
Tiffany Haddish
Haddish's leggy number from Galia Lahav also had a dramatic train.
Justina Valentine
Valentine wasn't shy in a sheer top.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian's braids may have gotten more attention than her two-piece outfit.
Liv Pollock
Here's an item of clothing you don't see often: lace-up trousers.
Alison Brie
A transparent skirt and a super-long ponytail does a fun outfit make.
Mandy Moore
Moore wore a tight, metallic minidress by Alberto Ferretti.
Here's a look at the outfits from last year's inaugural event:
Last year: The MTV Awards celebrate inclusion and diversity with an inspiring show
