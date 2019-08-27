  • 'Raging Waters' lives up to name, man nearly killed in fight over beach towel

    Updated:

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California water park called "Raging Waters" lived up to its name on Sunday.

    Police shut the Sacramento park down after a fight over a beach towel turned into a massive brawl.

    One man was nearly beaten to death. He's now hospitalized in intensive care.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Some 40 people were involved in the melee.

    It started when two women argued about who took someone's beach towel.

    No arrests have been made yet, but everyone involved was identified and photographed.

    Criminal charges may be filed.

    Police said alcohol contributed to the fight.
     

     

    CNN/KCRA

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories