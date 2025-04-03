20 of the most surreal places to visit in the US

You know those places that feel so dreamlike that you ask yourself, "Did I just fall into a screensaver?" No? Well, that's probably because you've been visiting all those usual tourist traps. Let Way.com get you on the right track with the top 20 most surreal yet underrated places to visit in the U.S.

We're going to start with surreal places to visit in the U.S. because there's no place quite like home, is there? Add to that no passports or visas needed, and lo and behold, you have the recipe for a perfect getaway.

The Fly Geyser in Gerlach, Nevada. (Stacker/Stacker)

Fly Geyser, Nevada

This geyser isn't something nature originally intended. In fact, a geothermal company's drilling caused this happy geothermal accident. The geyser has created a bunch of travertine terraces, making about 30 to 40 pools spread across 74 acres. The water from the geyser is full of thermophilic algae that thrive in hot, wet conditions, painting the surrounding rocks in vibrant shades of green and red. The result—a place that looks almost like it's desperately trying to be part of James Cameron's next movie.

Best time to visit: Spring or fall for pleasant weather.

Nearest airport: Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).

How to get there: Two-hour drive north from Reno, Nevada. It's on private land, so book a guided tour through Friends of Black Rock-High Rock or Fly Ranch Burning Man Project.

Two-hour drive north from Reno, Nevada. It's on private land, so book a guided tour through Friends of Black Rock-High Rock or Fly Ranch Burning Man Project. Pro tip: You can't just roll up and explore. Access is limited and controlled for conservation, so be sure to book.

A sunny view of the Great Sand Dunes landscape at the National Park and Preserve in Colorado. (Stacker/Stacker)

Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

Sheer drama. That's what the Great Sand Dunes are. Starkly beautiful desert dunes set against a backdrop of pretty, snow-capped mountains—not something you'll usually see in any popular places you'll visit in the U.S. It's part Sahara, part Colorado postcard, and entirely surreal.

Best time to visit: October to April is cooler and has fewer crowds.

Nearest airport: San Luis Valley Regional Airport (ALS) or Colorado Springs Airport (COS).

How to get there: One-hour drive from El Paso, Texas.

One-hour drive from El Paso, Texas. Pro tip: Rent a sled at the visitor center and embrace your inner desert child. No, really—the dunes are perfect for sliding.

A view of the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. (Stacker/Stacker)

Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah

Imagine a horizon so flat and so blindingly white that it messes with your sense of depth. After the rain, the whole place turns into a mirror. You'll be left wondering if the sky is on the ground or if you're in the clouds.

Best time to visit: Late spring to early fall; post-rain for those mind-bending mirror effects.

How to get there: One-and-a-half-hour drive from Salt Lake City via I-80 West.

Nearest airport: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Pro tip: Bring sunglasses (blinding white = eye squinting galore). Also, wear sturdy shoes and avoid walking barefoot on salt flats—it can cut your feet pretty badly.

The white sand dunes in White Sands National Park, New Mexico. (Stacker/Stacker)

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

The name is a dead giveaway, of course. But what the name does not prepare you for is how surreal and gorgeous White Sands is. Here's a fun fact—the dunes are pure white gypsum, not sand. So yes, it crunches underfoot like freshly fallen snow. Way.com recommends you go to sunset and stay for a moonrise. Trust us—when you experience it, you'll understand why.

Best time to visit: October to April for cooler weather and fewer crowds.

Nearest airport: El Paso International Airport (ELP).

How to get there: One-hour drive from El Paso, Texas.

One-hour drive from El Paso, Texas. Pro tip: Sledding on white sand is highly encouraged. Buy a sled at the visitor center and embrace your inner dune kid.

Tufa rock formations in Mono Lake, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Mono Lake, California

There's old, and then there's Mono Lake old. This ancient saline lake is a weird yet wonderful place. Besides the fact that there are no fish in this lake, its most surreal feature is the tufa towers. These otherworldly-looking limestone spires erupt out of the water like alien sculptures. Be prepared for a distinct sulfur smell when you get up close.

Best time to visit: Late spring or fall.

Nearest airport: Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) or Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).

How to get there: You can drive there from Lee Vining, California, or from Yosemite's east entrance.

You can drive there from Lee Vining, California, or from Yosemite's east entrance. Pro tip: Sunrise or sunset is when the tufas look most haunting and magical.

The Wave (Coyote Buttes), Arizona/Utah Border

This is nature's lava lamp, frozen forever in sandstone. It's, no doubt, one of the most mind-bending places to visit in the U.S. but also one of the hardest to access. First-timers might feel they've walked into a painting. The surreal, swirling sandstone formations, with their vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, look like something out of a dream or a sci-fi movie. The undulating patterns and smooth curves, sculpted by millions of years of wind and water, mess with your sense of scale and reality, making it feel both ancient and alive.

Best time to visit: Spring or fall for mild weather.

Nearest airport: Page Municipal Airport (PGA) or St. George Regional Airport (SGU).

How to get there: Drive from Kanab, Utah, or Page, Arizona.

Drive from Kanab, Utah, or Page, Arizona. Pro tip: You need a permit to enter. Apply in advance or try the local lottery system.

A shore view of the Glass Beach in Fort Bragg, Northern California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Glass Beach, California

A beach covered in colorful sea glass instead of sand sounds like a real-life Pinterest board. It's peaceful, sparkly, and oddly therapeutic, all thanks to years of wave-polished glass debris. Yup—the beauty of the beach is all thanks to trash, quite literally. This area used to be a dumping ground for trash, including glass, up until the mid-20th century. But then the Pacific Ocean did a magical thing and transformed the trash into the smooth, colorful sea glass that now awes travelers, young and old.

Best time to visit: Year-round; though fall and winter sunsets are extra special.

Nearest airport: Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS).

How to get there: Scenic three-and-a-half-hour coastal drive from San Francisco.

Scenic three-and-a-half-hour coastal drive from San Francisco. Pro tip: Don't pocket the glass. It's protected and better left for others to enjoy.

A view of the Devil's Tower National Monument in Northeast Wyoming. (Stacker/Stacker)

Devils Tower, Wyoming

It rises straight out of the prairie like it was dropped there by another planet. Devil's Tower is just a couple of hours from the more popular Mount Rushmore near Keystone, South Dakota. This massive monolith is sacred, cinematic, and unforgettable. The natural structure is believed to have been created from the remains of a volcano. It has also been the site of many Native American religious ceremonies. Be warned—the path to walk up has a steep incline. There is a sidewalk that lets you get close to the formation and walk around it to see the grooves up close.

Best time to visit: May to October.

Nearest airport: Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP).

How to get there: Two-hour drive from Rapid City, South Dakota.

Two-hour drive from Rapid City, South Dakota. Pro tip: Go around sunset for the best views and colors. Stargazing here is also next level.

A view of the Painted Hills in Oregon. (Stacker/Stacker)

Painted Hills, Oregon

It's unreal when you drive around a corner, and woah, there's a painted hill. Because these hills certainly live up to their name, rich layers of red, gold, and black sweep across the land like brushstrokes. The colors shift depending on the angle of the sun, time of day, and moisture levels. Whatever the reasons, every visit feels slightly different because of these daily shifts, and that's why this is one of the most surreal places to visit in the U.S.

Best time to visit: Spring and early fall.

Nearest airport: Roberts Field (RDM) in Redmond, Oregon.

How to get there: Two-hour drive from Bend, Oregon.

Two-hour drive from Bend, Oregon. Pro tip: The colors shine brightest in the late afternoon. Remember your camera and some water.

A beautiful natural arch formed on Lake Superior covered in ice. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apostle Islands Ice Caves, Wisconsin

This one's a real doozy in more ways than one. To start with, these ice caves look like something straight out of a fantasy novel with their shimmering icicles, frozen chambers, and glowing ice walls sculpted by nature. But here's the kicker: Access depends entirely on Lake Superior freezing solid, which rarely happens anymore. The last time conditions allowed safe access was in 2015, so it's become a rare event.

Best time to visit: Winter, but only if the lake freezes solid enough for safe access.

Nearest airport: Duluth International Airport (DLH).

How to get there: Drive to Bayfield, Wisconsin.

Drive to Bayfield, Wisconsin. Pro tip: Watch for local park announcements and ice condition reports. If you ever get lucky enough to visit when it opens, drop everything and go. It's that spectacular and you may not get another chance.

The subterranean columns in spring-fed pool in Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico. (Stacker/Stacker)

Carlsbad Caverns, New Mexico

Descending into Carlsbad feels like walking into a fantasy film set. Way.com would not blame you if you expect to bump into an orc around the corner, because that's how otherworldly the caverns look. They stretch endlessly underground, with bizarre formations and echoing silence that's more calming than creepy.

Best time to visit: Year-round.

Nearest airport: El Paso International Airport (ELP).

How to get there: Two-and-a-half-hour drive from El Paso, Texas

Two-and-a-half-hour drive from El Paso, Texas Pro tip: Take the Natural Entrance trail on your way down. The elevator is fine, but the slow descent feels like an adventure.

The Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness in New Mexico during sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, New Mexico

No trails, no signs, no crowds. Just strange rock formations and a desolate beauty that feels like you've been transported to another planet. It's one of the most underrated desert landscapes in the country. It's not just about the rock formation; keep your eye out for petrified trees, animal tracks of deer, and wild mustangs.

Best time to visit: Spring and fall.

Nearest airport: Four Corners Regional Airport (FMN) or Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ).

How to get there: Drive from Farmington, New Mexico.

Drive from Farmington, New Mexico. Pro tip: Bring offline maps, extra water, and a good sense of direction. It's easy to get turned around.

The Cholla Cactus Garden Trail in Joshua Tree National Park, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Cholla Cactus Garden, Joshua Tree, California

You know, those funny dancing cacti toys? They ain't a patch on what you'll find at Cholla Cactus Garden. These cacti aren't just cute—they glow like they've been plugged in when the light hits them at the right angle. Sunrise and sunset are pure magic here.

Best time to visit: Spring or golden hour year-round.

Nearest airport: Palm Springs International Airport (PSP).

How to get there: 45-minute drive from Palm Springs.

45-minute drive from Palm Springs. Pro tip: Look, don't touch. The spines are clingy and unforgiving.

A sunny view of the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. (Stacker/Stacker)

Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada

Bright red rocks, ancient petroglyphs, and landscapes that look like a Martian backdrop. Valley of Fire delivers the drama without the crowds of the national parks. The colors and patterns in the rocks are amazing. The petroglyphs are interesting, and the designs that were carved into the rock are captivating. Valley of Fire is quite close to Las Vegas.

Best time to visit: October to April.

Nearest airport: Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS).

How to get there: One-hour drive from Las Vegas.

One-hour drive from Las Vegas. Pro tip: The Fire Wave trail is short but stunning. Carry extra water, even on cooler days.

A view of the rocky shoreline of Thor's Well Cascade at Oregon Coast. (Stacker/Stacker)

Thor's Well, Oregon Coast

Let's get one thing straight—if you're expecting Chris Hemsworth, you might just be disappointed. But if you aren't, quite a treat awaits. Thor's Well is a swirling hole on the coastline that appears to drain the sea. It's mesmerizing to watch and makes for jaw-dropping photos—from a safe distance.

Best time to visit: Winter storms for drama, low tide for safety.

Nearest airport: Eugene Airport (EUG).

How to get there: Drive to Cape Perpetua via Highway 101.

Drive to Cape Perpetua via Highway 101. Pro tip: Never turn your back to the ocean here. It's wild, unpredictable, and a little moody.

A view of animals at the Antelope Island State Park in Utah. (Stacker/Stacker)

Antelope Island, Utah

Antelope Island is one of those places that feels like it shouldn't exist. You've got bison herds roaming freely, a salty desert landscape that turns otherworldly at golden hour, and surreal reflections on the Great Salt Lake that look like they've been Photoshopped. It's quiet, peaceful, and oddly hypnotic.

Best time to visit: Spring or fall.

Nearest airport: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

How to get there: One-hour drive from Salt Lake City.

One-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Pro tip: Summer brings intense bugs. Trust us—spring and fall are your best bet.

The horseshoe-shaped incised meander of Colorado River near Page, Arizona. (Stacker/Stacker)

Horseshoe Bend, Arizona

A sweeping curve carved by the Colorado River, Horseshoe Bend is one of those places that feels unreal even when you're standing right in front of it. The red rock walls drop dramatically to reveal water that looks almost too perfect to be natural. You've seen the photos, yes—but show up at the right time, and it's a whole different experience.

Best time to visit: Early morning or sunset.

Nearest airport: Page Municipal Airport (PGA).

How to get there: Short hike from a parking area just outside Page, Arizona.

Short hike from a parking area just outside Page, Arizona. Pro tip: Bring a wide-angle lens and water. The trail is short but completely exposed to the sun.

A view of the rock formations in Badlands National Park in South Dakota during sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Striking rock formations, layered cliffs, and sweeping views that seem to go on forever. The Badlands are wild in every sense, with rugged terrain, unpredictable weather, and a quiet kind of beauty that sneaks up on you. It's not polished or postcard-pretty, but that's exactly the charm.

Best time to visit: May to September.

Nearest airport: Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP).

How to get there: One-hour drive from Rapid City, South Dakota.

One-hour drive from Rapid City, South Dakota. Pro tip: The Notch Trail is a must-do. It's short, steep, and rewards you with unforgettable views.

The Golden Dome Cave at Lava Beds National Monument in California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lava Beds National Monument, California

This is where geology gets weird in the best way, with lava tube caves, jagged volcanic rock, and a landscape that feels like it belongs in a sci-fi movie. Above ground, the terrain is stark and dramatic. Below ground, it's an entire world of tunnels, chambers, and complete silence.

Best time to visit: Spring or early fall.

Nearest airport: Klamath Falls Airport (LMT).

How to get there: One-and-a-half-hour drive from Klamath Falls, Oregon.

One-and-a-half-hour drive from Klamath Falls, Oregon. Pro tip: Bring a headlamp and gloves. The lava rock can be rough, and phone flashlights won't cut it.

The red waves of sand in Zebra Slot Canyon, Utah. (Stacker/Stacker)

Zebra Slot Canyon, Utah

Tucked away in the Escalante region, Zebra Slot Canyon feels like nature's abstract art gallery. The narrow canyon walls are striped in soft pinks and reds, curving and twisting just enough to make you feel like you've stepped inside a painting. It's smaller and quieter than Antelope Canyon but just as unforgettable.

Best time to visit: Spring and fall.

Nearest airport: Page Municipal Airport (PGA) or St. George Regional Airport (SGU).

How to get there: Drive to Escalante, Utah, and hike in.

Drive to Escalante, Utah, and hike in. Pro tip: Avoid visiting after rain. This area is prone to flash floods and not worth the risk.

No matter which surreal corner of the U.S. you choose to explore, the journey should be just as smooth as the destination is stunning.