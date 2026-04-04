Tesla catches fire in Giant Eagle Market District parking garage in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Tesla caught fire inside a Giant Eagle Market District parking garage in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5500 block of Centre Avenue in Shadyside at 7:58 p.m.

According to a Pittsburgh Public Information Officer, the vehicle’s battery caught on fire as it was charging.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Neither the building nor other vehicles sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working to get the vehicle towed from the garage.

A Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution and will be closed for the rest of the night. It is expected to reopen and operate under normal hours on Saturday.

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