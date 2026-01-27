The 30 cities in Pennsylvania where homes are selling the fastest

If you're buying or selling a home in Pennsylvania in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Pennsylvania right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average "days on market"—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Muhlenberg Park, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 4

- Median sale price: $335,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#2. Rutherford, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 4

- Median sale price: $240,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#3. Spry, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 4

- Median sale price: $260,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 37.5%

#4. West Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 4

- Median sale price: $250,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#5. Columbia, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 5

- Median sale price: $245,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 42.9%

#6. Myerstown, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 5

- Median sale price: $280,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#7. Mohnton, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 5

- Median sale price: $315,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#8. Wernersville, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 5

- Median sale price: $265,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 100.0%

#9. Shillington, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 6

- Median sale price: $270,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 100.0%

#10. Whitfield, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 6

- Median sale price: $405,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#11. Boothwyn, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 6

- Median sale price: $410,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#12. Ashley, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 6

- Median sale price: $130,324

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 106.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#13. Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $202,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#14. Middletown, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $218,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 44.4%

#15. Mount Penn, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $244,777

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#16. Hummelstown, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $310,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 30.0%

#17. Souderton, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $417,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 80.0%

#18. East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $288,750

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#19. Avon, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $250,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: not available

#20. Flourtown, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $602,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#21. Emmaus, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $315,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 62.5%

#22. Coplay, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $315,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#23. East York, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $317,450

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#24. Lemoyne, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $205,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 75.0%

#25. Elim, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $145,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#26. Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 9

- Median sale price: $324,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#27. Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 9

- Median sale price: $65,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

#28. Pine Grove, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 9

- Median sale price: $232,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#29. Shiloh, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 9

- Median sale price: $336,649.50

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 45.5%

#30. Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania

- Days on market: 9

- Median sale price: $390,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

