Fiery crash shuts down Route 8 in Hampton

By WPXI.com News Staff
Route 8 Crash Hampton
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fiery crash has shut down a portion of a major roadway in Hampton Township.

Emergency crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 8 around 7:30 a.m.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Route 8 is shut down in both directions in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

