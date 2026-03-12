Fiery crash shuts down Route 8 in Hampton

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fiery crash has shut down a portion of a major roadway in Hampton Township.

Emergency crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 8 around 7:30 a.m.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Route 8 is shut down in both directions in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

