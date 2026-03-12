Pittsburgh breakfast restaurant shuts its doors after 20 years

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh breakfast restaurant Eggs-R-Us has permanently closed after 20 years in business on Noblestown Road. Ownership announced the closure on March 8, describing the move as a swift and unplanned decision.

The announcement was made through the restaurant’s official social media page. Ownership indicated that while the decision to end operations was difficult, it was a necessary step.

“I think I’m finally ready for this,” Eggs-R-Us ownership stated in the announcement. “For those of you who don’t already know. Eggs-R-Us permanently closed. It was not an easy decision.”

The statement further clarified that the timing of the closure was not part of a long-term plan. Ownership described the actions taken as immediate and personal.

“It certainly was not planned,” the statement continued.

“But the actions I took were swift, I based the decision on what is best for me and my family. I knew saying goodbye would be too hard for me.”

After serving the community for two decades, the operator turned off the utilities and locked the building for the final time. They described feeling a mixture of sadness and excitement while reflecting on the relationships built with patrons.

The restaurant’s message concluded with a tribute to the community.

“Thank you not just for being customers, but for becoming family and for every minute of it,” the post stated. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. This is not good bye. It’s I love you see you soon.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group