The 30 most popular homes for sale in East Stroudsburg

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the East Stroudsburg metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 117 Jennifer Ln, Effort, PA 18330

- Views: 689

- List price: $155,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,232

- Price per square foot: $125.81

#2. 37 Mt Pocono Ct, Mt. Pocono, PA 18344

- Views: 631

- List price: $314,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,364

- Price per square foot: $132.83

#3. 4249 Sylvan Ln, Pocono Summit, PA 18346

- Views: 623

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,224

- Price per square foot: $326.72

#4. 1547 Weir Creek Dr, Chestnuthill Twp, PA 18322

- Views: 530

- List price: $390,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,109

- Price per square foot: $184.92

#5. 177 Stonehill Ln, Saylorsburg, PA 18353

- Views: 486

- List price: $384,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,764

- Price per square foot: $218.20

#6. 1225 Country Place Dr, Coolbaugh Township, PA 18466

- Views: 448

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,564

- Price per square foot: $191.75

#7. 712 Thomas St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

- Views: 444

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 6,575

- Price per square foot: $54.74

#8. 3206 Tulip Ln, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

- Views: 422

- List price: $329,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,656

- Price per square foot: $123.87

#9. 1734 Twin Pine Rd, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

- Views: 417

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,370

- Price per square foot: $175.11

#10. 338 Fernwood Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

- Views: 415

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,296

- Price per square foot: $169.82

#11. 151 Ottawa Trl, Pocono Lake, PA 18347

- Views: 411

- List price: $164,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864

- Price per square foot: $190.86

#12. 114 Carol Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

- Views: 374

- List price: $189,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,056

- Price per square foot: $178.98

#13. 279 Russell Ct, Effort, PA 18330

- Views: 364

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $204.61

#14. 754 Clubhouse Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

- Views: 364

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,900

- Price per square foot: $184.21

#15. 3020 Briarwood Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466

- Views: 359

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,181

- Price per square foot: $185.44

#16. 975 Lakeside Dr, Chestnuthill Twp, PA 18330

- Views: 354

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $231.48

#17. 5646 Pembrook Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466

- Views: 346

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $166.19

#18. 1683 Allegheny Dr, Tobyhanna Twp, PA 18610

- Views: 345

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $133.80

#19. 1243 Blue Mountain Cir, Saylorsburg, PA 18353

- Views: 344

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,183

- Price per square foot: $139.48

#20. 15 Sherman Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466

- Views: 340

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,632

- Price per square foot: $170.96

#21. 86 Norman Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

- Views: 338

- List price: $288,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,638

- Price per square foot: $176.43

#22. 161 Towanda Trl, Pocono Lake, PA 18347

- Views: 334

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 922

- Price per square foot: $325.27

#23. 355 Tower Rd, Albrightsville, PA 18210

- Views: 326

- List price: $224,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,808

- Price per square foot: $80.09

#24. 63 Oak St, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327

- Views: 325

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,468

- Price per square foot: $180.52

#25. 248 Broad St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

- Views: 322

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,792

- Price per square foot: $62.68

#26. 149 Alinda Ln, Stroud Twp, PA 18360

- Views: 314

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,437

- Price per square foot: $144.02

#27. 208 Hawkey Ln, Pocono Summit, PA 18346

- Views: 304

- List price: $545,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $360.45

#28. 116 Starlight Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

- Views: 304

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $167.45

#29. 1413 Waterfront Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466

- Views: 302

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $175.00

#30. 112 Fisher Ln, Effort, PA 18330

- Views: 302

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,625

- Price per square foot: $190.10

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.