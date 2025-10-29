The 30 most popular homes for sale in East Stroudsburg

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the East Stroudsburg metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 117 Jennifer Ln, Effort, PA 18330
- Views: 689
- List price: $155,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,232
- Price per square foot: $125.81
- See 117 Jennifer Ln, Effort, PA 18330 on Redfin.com
#2. 37 Mt Pocono Ct, Mt. Pocono, PA 18344
- Views: 631
- List price: $314,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,364
- Price per square foot: $132.83
- See 37 Mt Pocono Ct, Mt. Pocono, PA 18344 on Redfin.com
#3. 4249 Sylvan Ln, Pocono Summit, PA 18346
- Views: 623
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,224
- Price per square foot: $326.72
- See 4249 Sylvan Ln, Pocono Summit, PA 18346 on Redfin.com
#4. 1547 Weir Creek Dr, Chestnuthill Twp, PA 18322
- Views: 530
- List price: $390,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,109
- Price per square foot: $184.92
- See 1547 Weir Creek Dr, Chestnuthill Twp, PA 18322 on Redfin.com
#5. 177 Stonehill Ln, Saylorsburg, PA 18353
- Views: 486
- List price: $384,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,764
- Price per square foot: $218.20
- See 177 Stonehill Ln, Saylorsburg, PA 18353 on Redfin.com
#6. 1225 Country Place Dr, Coolbaugh Township, PA 18466
- Views: 448
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,564
- Price per square foot: $191.75
- See 1225 Country Place Dr, Coolbaugh Township, PA 18466 on Redfin.com
#7. 712 Thomas St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
- Views: 444
- List price: $359,900
- Beds: 8 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 6,575
- Price per square foot: $54.74
- See 712 Thomas St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 on Redfin.com
#8. 3206 Tulip Ln, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302
- Views: 422
- List price: $329,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,656
- Price per square foot: $123.87
- See 3206 Tulip Ln, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 on Redfin.com
#9. 1734 Twin Pine Rd, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
- Views: 417
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,370
- Price per square foot: $175.11
- See 1734 Twin Pine Rd, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 on Redfin.com
#10. 338 Fernwood Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
- Views: 415
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,296
- Price per square foot: $169.82
- See 338 Fernwood Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 on Redfin.com
#11. 151 Ottawa Trl, Pocono Lake, PA 18347
- Views: 411
- List price: $164,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864
- Price per square foot: $190.86
- See 151 Ottawa Trl, Pocono Lake, PA 18347 on Redfin.com
#12. 114 Carol Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302
- Views: 374
- List price: $189,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,056
- Price per square foot: $178.98
- See 114 Carol Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 on Redfin.com
#13. 279 Russell Ct, Effort, PA 18330
- Views: 364
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344
- Price per square foot: $204.61
- See 279 Russell Ct, Effort, PA 18330 on Redfin.com
#14. 754 Clubhouse Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302
- Views: 364
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,900
- Price per square foot: $184.21
- See 754 Clubhouse Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 on Redfin.com
#15. 3020 Briarwood Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466
- Views: 359
- List price: $219,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,181
- Price per square foot: $185.44
- See 3020 Briarwood Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 on Redfin.com
#16. 975 Lakeside Dr, Chestnuthill Twp, PA 18330
- Views: 354
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404
- Price per square foot: $231.48
- See 975 Lakeside Dr, Chestnuthill Twp, PA 18330 on Redfin.com
#17. 5646 Pembrook Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466
- Views: 346
- List price: $349,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $166.19
- See 5646 Pembrook Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 on Redfin.com
#18. 1683 Allegheny Dr, Tobyhanna Twp, PA 18610
- Views: 345
- List price: $289,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $133.80
- See 1683 Allegheny Dr, Tobyhanna Twp, PA 18610 on Redfin.com
#19. 1243 Blue Mountain Cir, Saylorsburg, PA 18353
- Views: 344
- List price: $165,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,183
- Price per square foot: $139.48
- See 1243 Blue Mountain Cir, Saylorsburg, PA 18353 on Redfin.com
#20. 15 Sherman Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466
- Views: 340
- List price: $279,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,632
- Price per square foot: $170.96
- See 15 Sherman Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 on Redfin.com
#21. 86 Norman Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302
- Views: 338
- List price: $288,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,638
- Price per square foot: $176.43
- See 86 Norman Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 on Redfin.com
#22. 161 Towanda Trl, Pocono Lake, PA 18347
- Views: 334
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 922
- Price per square foot: $325.27
- See 161 Towanda Trl, Pocono Lake, PA 18347 on Redfin.com
#23. 355 Tower Rd, Albrightsville, PA 18210
- Views: 326
- List price: $224,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,808
- Price per square foot: $80.09
- See 355 Tower Rd, Albrightsville, PA 18210 on Redfin.com
#24. 63 Oak St, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327
- Views: 325
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,468
- Price per square foot: $180.52
- See 63 Oak St, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327 on Redfin.com
#25. 248 Broad St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
- Views: 322
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,792
- Price per square foot: $62.68
- See 248 Broad St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 on Redfin.com
#26. 149 Alinda Ln, Stroud Twp, PA 18360
- Views: 314
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,437
- Price per square foot: $144.02
- See 149 Alinda Ln, Stroud Twp, PA 18360 on Redfin.com
#27. 208 Hawkey Ln, Pocono Summit, PA 18346
- Views: 304
- List price: $545,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,512
- Price per square foot: $360.45
- See 208 Hawkey Ln, Pocono Summit, PA 18346 on Redfin.com
#28. 116 Starlight Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302
- Views: 304
- List price: $334,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $167.45
- See 116 Starlight Dr, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 on Redfin.com
#29. 1413 Waterfront Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466
- Views: 302
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $175.00
- See 1413 Waterfront Dr, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 on Redfin.com
#30. 112 Fisher Ln, Effort, PA 18330
- Views: 302
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,625
- Price per square foot: $190.10
- See 112 Fisher Ln, Effort, PA 18330 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.