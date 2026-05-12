Police respond to incident in Market Square; 1 person taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — Police are responding to an incident in Pittsburgh’s Market Square.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 200 block of Forbes Avenue late Monday night.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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