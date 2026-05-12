Family stranded overseas asks for help getting their hospitalized loved one back to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh family is pleading for help after a vacation in the Dominican Republic turned into a medical nightmare.

Carolyn Russel’s sisters say what was supposed to be a weeklong family trip to Punta Cana has now stretched into nearly two weeks after Russel suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized.

Her sister, Patricia Powell, says the problems began days into the trip.

“We went on an excursion to see some monkeys and then on the way back, she threw up,” Powell said.

Days later, the family believes Russell experienced a diabetic emergency before going into cardiac arrest inside the hospital.

She is now on a ventilator, fighting for her life.

The family says they have struggled to get assistance while overseas.

“No one can seem to be able to help us,” Powell said. “We’ve been to the U.S. Embassy. All they did was give us phone numbers to call the medevac to see how much they cost.”

Russel’s sister, Deborah Marshall, says because Russel does not have health insurance, it could cost roughly $55,000 to transport her back to Pittsburgh.

“That would include the ambulance, the doctor, the ventilator she’s on, the air ride,” Marshall explained.

The situation has also taken an emotional toll on the family.

Patricia Powell and Norma Bryant remain in Punta Cana with Russel, but they say communication with doctors has been difficult because of the language barrier.

They also say they can only see her for a limited time each day.

“The doctors here don’t speak English; we have to translate through a phone,” one sister said. “We can’t even find out her brain activity because they don’t have the machines or whatever to test that.”

With money running low because of the extended stay, the family is now asking the public for help.

“I just want them home and I want my baby sister home with them,” Marshall said. “I just need somebody to help us.”

The sisters still in the Dominican Republic say they plan to return to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, but without Carolyn.

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