The 30 most popular homes for sale in Reading

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Reading metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 350 Grove Rd, Mohrsville, PA 19541
- Views: 1,782
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,384
- Price per square foot: $104.87
#2. 507 N 26th St, Reading, PA 19606
- Views: 1,218
- List price: $324,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,315
- Price per square foot: $139.96
#3. 201 Henry Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512
- Views: 1,029
- List price: $479,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,050
- Price per square foot: $234.10
#4. 483 S Water St, Boyertown, PA 19512
- Views: 941
- List price: $200,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,610
- Price per square foot: $124.22
#5. 1 Wyomissing Hills Blvd, Reading, PA 19609
- Views: 887
- List price: $594,900
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,396
- Price per square foot: $110.25
#6. 280 Indian Ln, Boyertown, PA 19512
- Views: 786
- List price: $545,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,950
- Price per square foot: $279.49
#7. 843 Ridgeway Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508
- Views: 734
- List price: $345,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,488
- Price per square foot: $232.46
#8. 100 Walnuttown Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522
- Views: 703
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,022
- Price per square foot: $74.13
#9. 900 Butter Ln, Reading, PA 19606
- Views: 692
- List price: $319,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,184
- Price per square foot: $146.47
#10. 631 Tower Rd, Mohrsville, PA 19541
- Views: 677
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,163
- Price per square foot: $180.26
#11. 3665 Mountain Rd, Hamburg, PA 19526
- Views: 672
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,196
- Price per square foot: $125.42
#12. 454 Landis Store Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512
- Views: 653
- List price: $415,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,628
- Price per square foot: $157.91
#13. 109 Owens Pl, Birdsboro, PA 19508
- Views: 638
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,026
- Price per square foot: $243.57
#14. 39 Lehmann Ln, Bechtelsville, PA 19505
- Views: 602
- List price: $699,900
- Beds: 8 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 11,037
- Price per square foot: $63.41
#15. 290 Walnuttown Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522
- Views: 588
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $207.64
#16. 601 Briarwood Dr, Elverson, PA 19520
- Views: 582
- List price: $749,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,574
- Price per square foot: $209.57
#17. 1844 Chestnut Hill Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540
- Views: 580
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,107
- Price per square foot: $325.20
#18. 7816 Boyertown, Pike Boyertown, PA 19512
- Views: 571
- List price: $252,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,000
- Price per square foot: $252.50
#19. 38 Laura Dr, Barto, PA 19504
- Views: 571
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,456
- Price per square foot: $271.29
#20. 1030 Chestnut St, Leesport, PA 19533
- Views: 568
- List price: $319,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,366
- Price per square foot: $234.19
#21. 515 Buddies Ct, Birdsboro, PA 19508
- Views: 559
- List price: $329,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,408
- Price per square foot: $234.02
#22. 19 Berks Pl, Wyomissing, PA 19610
- Views: 551
- List price: $556,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,485
- Price per square foot: $223.74
#23. 437 White Oak Ln, Leesport, PA 19533
- Views: 549
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $208.33
#24. 601 Brighton Ave, Reading, PA 19606
- Views: 543
- List price: $403,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,607
- Price per square foot: $154.58
#25. 123 Kohlers Hill Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530
- Views: 542
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,612
- Price per square foot: $133.64
#26. 25 Random Rd, Douglassville, PA 19518
- Views: 536
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,792
- Price per square foot: $145.09
#27. 180 Candy Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540
- Views: 525
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,764
- Price per square foot: $112.75
#28. 301 Hampshire Ave, Reading, PA 19606
- Views: 520
- List price: $109,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,680
- Price per square foot: $65.42
#29. 616 Old State Rd, Oley, PA 19547
- Views: 513
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300
- Price per square foot: $269.23
#30. 204 Charles Blvd, Reading, PA 19608
- Views: 493
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,298
- Price per square foot: $118.22
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.