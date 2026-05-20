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Greene County mine worker killed by falling rock

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
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Greene County mine worker killed by falling rock FILE PHOTO: A mine worker was killed on the job in Greene County on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police say. (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

ALEPPO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mine worker was killed on the job in Greene County on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Troopers were called to the Crabapple Portal of Bailey Mine in Aleppo Township around 11:21 p.m.

Investigators say Zachary Wolfe, 34, of Rices Landing, was underground in the mine when a falling rock crushed him.

The incident is under investigation.

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