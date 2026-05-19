Autopsy determines driver who died after crash into Mon River was under the influence

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police say a driver who died after crashing off the Parkway East into the Monogahela River was under the influence at the time of the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman, 31, dies after vehicle plunges into icy Mon River from the Parkway East

As Channel 11 previously reported, a vehicle went off the Parkway East into the river near the 900 block of Second Avenue in late January after striking a snow embankment.

The driver, Jacinta Stevens, 31, was rescued from her vehicle after it plunged into the frigid waters, but later died at a hospital.

Since then, PSP has been working with Pittsburgh Police to backtrack Stevens’ movements before the crash to try to understand what happened. Troopers were also able to advance the investigation once her vehicle was removed from the river in April.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Crews recover vehicle that went off Parkway East into Mon River earlier this year

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said that city cameras showed Stevens at Lorenz Cafe for around three hours, leaving at about 4:20 p.m.

As she was leaving the bar, Gagliardi said she hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, but kept driving, then hit another unoccupied parked vehicle on Steuben Street. Pittsburgh Police responded to both of those hit-and-run reports.

An autopsy determined that Stevens was under the influence of alcohol, above the legal limit, at the time of the crash off the bridge. Gagliardi declined to provide an exact BAC.

After speaking with witnesses who came forward after PSP’s initial press conference in January, Gagliardi said investigators determined no one else hit her vehicle. One witness told troopers that Stevens passed him at a high rate of speed while in the far left lane, then lost control and went off the bridge on the right side.

Gagliardi wasn’t able to say exactly how fast Stevens was driving, but called it “excessive” and noted that a witness said she “flew by him.”

Investigators determined no other vehicles on the Parkway East were damaged in the crash.

Liquor Control’s investigation into activity within Lorenz Cafe is still ongoing.

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