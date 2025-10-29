The 30 most popular homes for sale in York

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the York metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 14941 Highland Meadow Ct, New Freedom, PA 17349
- Views: 851
- List price: $445,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,672
- Price per square foot: $121.19
#2. 42 Brook Hollow Ave, Felton, PA 17322
- Views: 838
- List price: $309,990
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,538
- Price per square foot: $201.55
#3. 293 Grove Rd, Delta, PA 17314
- Views: 833
- List price: $345,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,050
- Price per square foot: $328.57
#4. 28 Valley Rd, Shrewsbury, PA 17361
- Views: 813
- List price: $577,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,274
- Price per square foot: $109.50
#5. 2 Holiday Dr, Shrewsbury, PA 17361
- Views: 808
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,170
- Price per square foot: $157.70
#6. 9263 E Springfield Rd, Seven Valleys, PA 17360
- Views: 707
- List price: $369,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,126
- Price per square foot: $173.99
#7. 1251 Ruxton Rd, York, PA 17403
- Views: 683
- List price: $369,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,646
- Price per square foot: $139.46
#8. 326 Park Heights Blvd, Hanover, PA 17331
- Views: 677
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,472
- Price per square foot: $169.77
#9. 8 Redwood Pl, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- Views: 634
- List price: $329,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,650
- Price per square foot: $124.49
#10. 121 Oak Hills Dr, Hanover, PA 17331
- Views: 629
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,555
- Price per square foot: $140.62
#11. 1230 S Albemarle St, York, PA 17403
- Views: 600
- List price: $304,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,161
- Price per square foot: $141.09
#12. 799 Laurel Woods Ln, Hanover, PA 17331
- Views: 598
- List price: $440,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,752
- Price per square foot: $159.88
#13. 755 River Rd, York Haven, PA 17370
- Views: 595
- List price: $479,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,668
- Price per square foot: $179.87
#14. 23 Washington Rd, New Freedom, PA 17349
- Views: 585
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,584
- Price per square foot: $220.90
#15. 142 Sugarboot Ln, Hanover, PA 17331
- Views: 584
- List price: $369,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $154.13
#16. 4092 Manchester St, Glen Rock, PA 17327
- Views: 561
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,968
- Price per square foot: $137.14
#17. 600 N Hartley St, # 204 York, PA 17404
- Views: 551
- List price: $129,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,056
- Price per square foot: $123.01
#18. 950 Cape Horn Rd, York, PA 17402
- Views: 535
- List price: $379,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,057
- Price per square foot: $184.69
#19. 151 Cold Stream Trl, Felton, PA 17322
- Views: 526
- List price: $419,999
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 3,668
- Price per square foot: $114.50
#20. 2700 Thornbridge Rd, E York, PA 17408
- Views: 521
- List price: $243,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,794
- Price per square foot: $135.45
#21. 186 Peyton Rd, York, PA 17403
- Views: 513
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,884
- Price per square foot: $97.09
#22. 814 Moores Mountain Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339
- Views: 508
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,948
- Price per square foot: $128.34
#23. 656 Juli Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349
- Views: 508
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,137
- Price per square foot: $175.48
#24. 633 Potts Hill Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339
- Views: 507
- List price: $424,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,764
- Price per square foot: $89.19
#25. 117 Grove Rd, Delta, PA 17314
- Views: 501
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,290
- Price per square foot: $205.43
#26. 786 Arbor Dr, Red Lion, PA 17356
- Views: 495
- List price: $644,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,855
- Price per square foot: $167.29
#27. 2628 N George St, York, PA 17406
- Views: 490
- List price: $309,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,792
- Price per square foot: $172.94
#28. 5363 Waltersdorff Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362
- Views: 490
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,070
- Price per square foot: $236.67
#29. 2308 Burkholder Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356
- Views: 487
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,508
- Price per square foot: $185.61
#30. 4061 Robinhood Dr, York, PA 17408
- Views: 484
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,884
- Price per square foot: $138.66
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.